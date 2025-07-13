2025 MLB Draft: White Sox make No. 10 pick, Cubs hold No. 17 selection in first round

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox held the No. 10 pick and the Chicago Cubs have the No. 17 selection in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

The draft got underway Sunday on ESPN.

The White Sox selected Billy Carlson in the first found. He is an 18-year-old shortstop from Corona High School in California who is committed to Tennessee.

The Cubs have not yet made their pick.

The Washington Nationals started things off earlier in the draft by taking prep shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Los Angeles Angels followed up by picking college pitcher Tyler Bremner and the Seattle Mariners nabbed another in Kade Anderson at third. The Colorado Rockies took prep shortstop Ethan Holliday, who had been in the mix to go first overall, with the fourth pick, and the St. Louis Cardinals rounded out the top five by selecting college pitcher Liam Doyle.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the first round of the MLB baseball draft Sunday, July, 13, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.