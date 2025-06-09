$23.5M settlement reached in lawsuit over worker's fatal 8-story fall at Hyde Park construction site

The family of David O'Donnell filed a lawsuit Thursday. The worker was killed in a Hyde Park, Chicago construction site scaffolding fall this month.

The family of David O'Donnell filed a lawsuit Thursday. The worker was killed in a Hyde Park, Chicago construction site scaffolding fall this month.

The family of David O'Donnell filed a lawsuit Thursday. The worker was killed in a Hyde Park, Chicago construction site scaffolding fall this month.

The family of David O'Donnell filed a lawsuit Thursday. The worker was killed in a Hyde Park, Chicago construction site scaffolding fall this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over a construction worker falling to his death on the University of Chicago medical campus last year.

The $23.5 million settlement is for the family of 26-year-old David O'Donnell.

In June 2024, he and another worker plummeted eight stories while on scaffolding at the new cancer center.

The wrongful death lawsuit targeted the construction company and others. It was argued that the scaffolding was not properly secured.

The second worker who fell, Jeff Spyrka, survived but was badly injured. His lawsuit is ongoing.

SEE ALSO | Construction worker who fell 8 stories to death in Hyde Park remembered as role model, hard worker

The video in the player above is from a previous report.