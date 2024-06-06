Worker killed, another hurt after construction accident near UChicago Cancer Center, fire dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker has died after a scaffolding collapse at a Hyde Park hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident happened on the south side of the Comprehensive Cancer Center building on Maryland Street near 59th Street around noon, Chicago fire said.

Officials said two workers were on scaffolding for the elevator shaft construction when they believe high winds caused the scaffolding to collapse.

The workers fell eight stories, through ground level pit, Chicago fire said.

One worker was found dead at the scene, Chicago fire said.

Another worker was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said they saw the scaffold swaying when they arrived. It was secured to the building after the incident.

Chicago police are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.