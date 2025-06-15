3 children among 5 hospitalized after serious unincorp. Woodstock crash: fire officials

UNINCORPORATED WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three children were among five people hospitalized after a serious north suburban crash on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to the crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck at Collins and Vermont roads in unincorporated Woodstock just after 8:45 a.m.

The small SUV had rolled onto its side and was partially handing over a guardrail, fire officials said.

A helicopter airlifted the SUV's driver, who was in serious condition, to Rockford's Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside Campus.

First responders helped a woman out of the SUV's wreckage, and she was taken to an ambulance for evaluation.

A woman and three children, who were inside the truck, were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries were believed to be minor.

SEE ALSO | Man killed, 2 women critically injured in 3-car crash in Joliet: police

A man, who was also in the truck, declined medical attention.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.