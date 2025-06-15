Man killed, 2 women critically injured in 3-car crash in Joliet: police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban crash left a man dead and two women critically injured on Saturday evening, police said.

Joliet police said officers responded to the three-car crash at Black Road and Magnolia Drive just before 7 p.m.

Investigators believe a 57-year-old Joliet man was driving a Buick Regal westbound on Black Road, approaching Magnolia Drive, when he veered left into an eastbound lane, striking a Buick Encore head-on.

The collision caused the Buick Regal to hit a Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading eastbound on Black Road.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the Buick Regal's driver to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The Buick Encore's driver, a 68-year-old Joliet woman, and her passenger, a 69-year-old Lake Station, Indiana woman, were taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The Chevrolet's driver was not injured.

The roadway was temporarily closed as police investigated.

The Joliet Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 815-724-3193.

Further information was not immediately available.