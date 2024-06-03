3 injured in hot air balloon crash in NW Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (WLS) -- A downed hot air balloon crashed and injures three people Sunday in northwest Indiana.

According to the Lowell Fire Department, the hot air balloon came into contact with power lines and eventually crashed in a bean field.

Three people, including the pilot, were still inside the basket with severe burn injuries.

Two patients were transported by air to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Loyola Hospital, the fire department said. The pilot was transported by ground ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.

There is no word yet on the condition of the three people hurt.

The FAA will investigate the crash.