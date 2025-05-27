24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash; NB US 41 closed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:44AM
3 injured in Lake Forest crash; NB US 41 closed
Three people were injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in north suburban Lake Forest Tuesday morning, the Lake Forest Fire Department said.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a rollover crash in north suburban Lake Forest Tuesday morning, the Lake Forest Fire Department said.

The single-car crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Deerpath Road.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Three female victims were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, fire officials said. Their ages and conditions were not immediately known.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 are expected to be closed as authorities investigate. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW