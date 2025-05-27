3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash; NB US 41 closed

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a rollover crash in north suburban Lake Forest Tuesday morning, the Lake Forest Fire Department said.

The single-car crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Deerpath Road.

Three female victims were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, fire officials said. Their ages and conditions were not immediately known.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 are expected to be closed as authorities investigate. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

