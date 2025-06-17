3 injured in stabbing at South Loop park, Chicago fire officials say

Chopper 7 was over the police activity at 1100 South Michigan Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 7 was over the police activity at 1100 South Michigan Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 7 was over the police activity at 1100 South Michigan Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 7 was over the police activity at 1100 South Michigan Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a stabbing at a South Loop park on Tuesday evening, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed.

Chopper 7 was over a large police response at 1100 South Michigan Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

CFD said two victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital and one was transported to Stroger Hospital. All three victims are adults, and their conditions were not immediately known.

What led up to the stabbing was not immediately clear. Authorities have not said whether anyone is in custody.

An ABC7 crew is heading to the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood