3 juveniles charged in Cicero armed robbery after police chases end in Chicago and NW Indiana

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three juveniles have been charged in a Cicero armed robbery after two police chases ended in Chicago and Northwest Indiana this week, officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as suburban armed robbery suspects were placed into custody Friday afternoon on the city's West Side following a pursuit.

Another police pursuit connected to the crime led police to Northwest Indiana, where more arrests were made, officials said.

The situation started as an armed robbery investigation in west suburban Cicero, a town spokesperson said. A group of armed suspects stole $70,000 in cash from workers who were serving a gaming machine at a gas station around 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

While responding to the crime, Cicero police located two vehicles believed to be connected to the theft. A pursuit of the suspect vehicles wound through the city of Chicago, at one point moving into downtown before heading back out to the West Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene when one person was taken away in handcuffs in the Austin neighborhood at West Washington Boulevard and North Kostner Avenue. The Cicero spokesperson later confirmed four people in two separate vehicles were arrested at the scene.

A Chicago police squad vehicle was struck as the pursuit ended, the Cicero spokesperson said, but no injuries were reported.

A separate police pursuit related to the Cicero robbery led investigators to Northwest Indiana, the spokesperson said.

Illinois State Police located another vehicle allegedly linked to the theft and pursued and pursued it on I-290 and then to I-294 and I-94 in Indiana, police said.

Two suspects fled the vehicle in Hammond and went into the Little Calumet River, where they were arrested.

Six total suspects were placed into custody and cash was recovered, the Cicero spokesperson said.

So far, three juveniles are facing charges, Cicero police said. They have not been named.

No further information was available.

