3 killed in fiery crash in Glenview, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people died in a fiery crash on Sunday morning in the north suburbs, police said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road, according to Glenview police.

Police said the car was the only one involved in the crash.

When first responders arrived, the vehicle was on fire.

All three passengers were found dead inside.

No other information has been released.