3 shot near McDonald's in Park City, police say

PARK CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men are recovering after an overnight shooting in Lake County, Illinois, according to Park City police.
The victims were shot at a McDonald's on Belvidere Road, Park City police said.
Video shows officers conducting their investigation in the drive-thru area of the McDonald's and the parking lot.
ABC7 Chicago learned that the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.
The details behind the shooting are limited. Police did not immediately provide a timeline of events.