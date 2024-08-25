WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 shot near McDonald's in Park City, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 11:22AM
3 shot at McDonald's in Lake County, Park City police say
Video shows officers conducting their investigation in the drive-thru area of the McDonald's and the parking lot.

PARK CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men are recovering after an overnight shooting in Lake County, Illinois, according to Park City police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victims were shot at a McDonald's on Belvidere Road, Park City police said.

Video shows officers conducting their investigation in the drive-thru area of the McDonald's and the parking lot.

ABC7 Chicago learned that the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.

The details behind the shooting are limited. Police did not immediately provide a timeline of events.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW