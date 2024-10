3 wounded in Waukegan shooting, fire department says

The Waukegan Fire Department said three people were wounded in a shooting on Jackson Street Wednesday night.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting in Waukegan Wednesday night, the Waukegan Fire Department said.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. in the area of the 1000-block of North Jackson Street.

Fire officials said three people with gunshot wounds were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.