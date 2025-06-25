30 kids, young adults with disabilities get chance to play at Sox Park: 'It just means a lot to us'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Miracle League was built on the principle that every child deserves the chance to play baseball. And on Tuesday, 30 special athletes from Joliet got the chance to do just that at the Rate.

It's a collaboration between the White Sox and Miracle League of Joliet, which provides opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities to play baseball.

The Sox hosted a two-inning exhibition game for 30 players. Each was paired with a buddy from the White Sox front office.

The event is a favorite for the organization.

"To outfit them in full uniforms and to give them that big league experience and just see the unbelievable joy and happiness, it just means a lot to us," said Christine O'Reilly, with the Sox.

And it means a lot to the parents, like Scott Ehling, who got to watch his son, Brendan, get a turn at bat.

"We're so appreciative for the White Sox and all the charitable work that they do. So we're very appreciative to be here, very happy," Ehling said.

"We hear it all the time from parents, especially, 'I always wanted to be a little league coach for my son or daughter, and I never could do that, obviously. And this is my chance,'" said Pete Ferro, with Miracle League of Joliet.

Players got to pick their own walk-up music and have their pictures displayed on the video board in center field.

For 12-year old Michael Martinez, his mom says this will an experience he'll also remember.

"He's having a great time. He's really enjoying himself. It's nice to have something where he can fit in," parent Rhealyn Ibarra said.

And White Sox pitcher Cam Booser says he gets just as much out of it as the kids.

"This is their big league game. It's incredible to be out here and witness the joy and happiness they experience," Booser said.

After, there was a pizza party. And some of the athletes may stay for the White Sox game Tuesday night.