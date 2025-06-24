Funeral held for Misericordia's Sr. Rosemary Connelly, known helping people with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, many gathered to pay respects to Chicago's Sister Rosemary Connelly.

Sister Connelly, known for her work at the Misericordia in Rogers Park, died Thursday at the age of 94.

Sister Connelly worked with Father Clair at Misericordia for nearly three decades. The nearly 40-acre campus that houses and serves people with developmental disabilities was built on the faith of one woman.

Her work led her to receiving dozens of humanitarian awards and nine honorary doctorates from places likes Notre Dame, St. Mary College, Loyola and Depaul, but the real honor was the love she leaves behind.

Father Clair at Misericordia said Sister Rosemary would not want the work to stop. They've got lots of plans to continue her mission, including expanding the campus.

