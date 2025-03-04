30 detention officers face charges over 'gladiator fights' among youth at SoCal juvenile hall

LOS ANGELES -- Thirty Los Angeles County detention officers have been charged for their alleged role in facilitating "gladiator fights" between youth detainees at a juvenile hall in Downey, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

An indictment alleges that the officers "allowed and, in some instances, encouraged" 69 fights among youth inmates at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall between July and December of 2023, according to a statement by the California Department of Justice. More than 140 victims between the ages of 12 and 18 were involved.

Officials said an investigation began after a video of a "gladiator fight" leaked in January 2024.

Twenty-two of the 30 officers were arraigned Monday at Los Angeles Superior Court. The remaining officers will be arraigned April 18, according to the California DOJ.

The officers face charges including child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy and battery.

"Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care. Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite - overseeing 'gladiator fights' when they should have intervened," Bonta said in a statement. "The indictment - and the filing of criminal charges - is an important step toward holding these officers accountable and addressing shortfalls at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall."

The L.A. County Probation Department, which runs the facility, said in a statement that it "fully supports and applauds" the attorney general's office for Monday's indictments, and that all officers involved are on leave without pay.

"Our department sought the assistance of law enforcement authorities when misconduct was discovered, which eventually led to the AG's office investigation," the agency said. "Since then, we have fully collaborated with our partners.

"At the same time, we have been conducting our own internal inquiries... Accountability is a cornerstone of our mission, and we have zero tolerance for misconduct of any peace officers, especially those dealing with young people in our system."

Los Padrinos has had multiple problems and is under a state order to close. But L.A. County supervisors have taken emergency action to keep it open because of a lack of other juvenile facilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.