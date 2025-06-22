Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival to bring house music fans back to Jackson Park

The 35th Annual Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival will bring house music fans back to Jackson Park on July 12.

The 35th Annual Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival will bring house music fans back to Jackson Park on July 12.

The 35th Annual Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival will bring house music fans back to Jackson Park on July 12.

The 35th Annual Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival will bring house music fans back to Jackson Park on July 12.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chosen Few DJs have announced the featured guest DJs and performers for the much-anticipated 35th Annual Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, scheduled on July 12 at the iconic Jackson Park in Chicago.

This year's festival promises to be an outstanding celebration of house music and soulful grooves, headlined by the Chosen Few DJs including founder Wayne Williams, Alan King, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn. The guest DJ lineup features two world-renowned DJ legends: David Morales and Danny Krivit. Joining these iconic selectors on stage is rising superstar DJ Ameer Brooks, whose dynamic sets have been captivating audiences worldwide.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will feature electrifying live performances from the Ladies of Skyy, known for their early disco gems, and the legendary Ann Nesby, whose powerful gospel infused vocals have inspired generations.

The Chosen Few also is thrilled to welcome sponsor partners Gilead Sciences, Allstate, AARP, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, Chicago White Sox, Illinois Lottery, and Northwestern Medicine.

Tickets for the event, including General Admission, VIP, and Reserved Tent Space packages are now on sale. Fans can secure their spots by purchasing tickets at chosenfewdjs.com.