South Side 3rd graders get new bikes from 10-year-old philanthropist

3rd graders at Paul Revere Elementary School in Grand Crossing, Chicago got new bikes from a 10-year-old philanthropist.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One third-grade classroom at Paul Revere Elementary was left in shock, after all 19 of its students were surprised with bikes and toys just days before Christmas.

One may think the gifts came Old Saint Nick, but they actually came from a 10-year-old boy.

"His name is Owen, and he is your Santa Claus," principal Marla Broy said.

"I just like the feeling, knowing other kids have things I would like," Owen Hammond said.

While juggling his own school work, Hammond, the shy young philanthropist, gives back to other children in need.

"Last Christmas, we were riding in the car down Western, and we went past a police station. There were immigrant families living in tents, and Owen wanted to know how they were going to enjoy Christmas," mother Takara Hammond said. "He wanted to know what can we do make sure? What can we do to make sure they felt Christmas joy?"

That moment inspired the boy to want to be active and reach underserved communities.

With the guidance from his parents, they've hosted fundraisers and raffles the last couple of months.

The money earned went to adopting the third-grade class for Christmas.

It's cheer that the principal said has been needed.

"To have the positive energy and to have the remembrance and the things they go through, like not having toys or proper amount of clothes, and clothes that they need in school. This is going to support them and wow them," Broy said.

Hammond's parents said they hope this sets an example, and inspires other children to want to give back to their community.