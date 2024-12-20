120 Back of the Yards elementary school students receive Christmas gifts through Operation Santa

Kindergarten and first grade students at CICS Basil received gifts for Christmas 2024 at their school in Back of the Yards, Chicago on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With less than a week until Christmas, Santa made an early stop at Chicago International Charter School's Basil Campus, delivering gifts to deserving young scholars on the city's South Side.

Operation Santa is a go on Friday, with one child at a time unwrapping pure joy and excitement.

All the gifts were donated to the 120 kindergarten and first grade students taking part in Tuesday's special celebration.

"I think it's, honestly, everything for them," said CICS Basil Campus Elementary Principal James Johnston.

Johnston energetically led Operation Santa's unwrapping on Friday morning, reminding us why this truly is the season of giving.

"It's just overwhelmed with joy and elation," Johnston said. "I am a ball of nerves, energy and excitement and just ready to continue celebrating he day before we get off into the new year."

First grade teacher and mother Sade Santiago said Friday is extra meaningful for her family.

"I literally cry. I cry because it's not the money or the amount of money you give; it's the support and love that is shown inside," Santiago said.

Her son, Michael, is also a student.

She said this might be the only gift some of these students receive.

"We stay in a low-income family neighborhood, and a lot of our kids don't get Christmas gifts and everything else that goes with it. For them, this is Santa's coming to town," Santiago said.

Student Adora Watson received a teddy bear as big as her gift. It was at the top of her list this year.

Her plan this winter break is to "play with it all day!"

Friday's Christmas surprise unwrapped memories these kids will not soon forget.