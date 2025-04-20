All 4 victims of Trilla, Illinois plane crash were from Wisconsin, police confirm

TRILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- All four people killed in an east central Illinois plane crash on Saturday were from Wisconsin, Illinois State Police confirmed on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on board the Cessna 180, which crashed in a field southeast of Coles County Memorial Airport around 10:15 a.m. No one survived the crash.

The crash site at 551-587 County Road 1400 North in Trilla is between Coles and Cumberland counties, about an hour southeast of Decatur, ISP said.

The victims included two men and two women, but their ages and identities were not yet known, the coroner said. ISP said the victims were from Menomonie.

It is still unclear where the plane departed from and where it was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, the FAA said.