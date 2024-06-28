WATCH LIVE

4 piping plover eggs hatch on lakefront in Waukegan

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, June 28, 2024 5:22PM
Piping plovers Blaze and Pepper returned to the Chicago area and started their family after wintering in the southeastern U.S.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Four piping plover eggs on the lakefront in north suburban Waukegan have hatched.

Three hatched on Thursday and another hatched just Friday morning.

The parents, Blaze and Pepper, hatched last year in Michigan before being moved to Illinois.

After wintering in the southeastern U.S., they returned to the Chicago area and started their family.

