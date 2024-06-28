4 piping plover eggs hatch on lakefront in Waukegan

Piping plovers Blaze and Pepper returned to the Chicago area and started their family after wintering in the southeastern U.S.

Piping plovers Blaze and Pepper returned to the Chicago area and started their family after wintering in the southeastern U.S.

Piping plovers Blaze and Pepper returned to the Chicago area and started their family after wintering in the southeastern U.S.

Piping plovers Blaze and Pepper returned to the Chicago area and started their family after wintering in the southeastern U.S.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Four piping plover eggs on the lakefront in north suburban Waukegan have hatched.

Three hatched on Thursday and another hatched just Friday morning.

The parents, Blaze and Pepper, hatched last year in Michigan before being moved to Illinois.

After wintering in the southeastern U.S., they returned to the Chicago area and started their family.

SEE ALSO | 3 more piping plover bird eggs laid at Chicago's Montrose Beach

READ MORE | Piping plover egg found at Montrose Beach, giving rise to 'possibility of new hatchlings'