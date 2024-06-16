3 more piping plover bird eggs laid at Chicago's Montrose Beach

A piping plover bird egg has been found at Montrose Beach, giving rise to "possibility of new hatchlings" from Imani and Searocket.

A piping plover bird egg has been found at Montrose Beach, giving rise to "possibility of new hatchlings" from Imani and Searocket.

A piping plover bird egg has been found at Montrose Beach, giving rise to "possibility of new hatchlings" from Imani and Searocket.

A piping plover bird egg has been found at Montrose Beach, giving rise to "possibility of new hatchlings" from Imani and Searocket.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More piping plover eggs have been found at a North Side beach in Chicago, giving even more hope for the endangered bird species.

It was a happy Father's Day Sunday for Chicago's favorite piping plover couple, Imani and Searocket, who now have three more eggs for future hatchlings.

A source from the Chicago birding community confirmed to ABC7 that a total of four eggs have now been laid in their nest at Montrose Beach.

This comes after a first egg was found in a protected area of the beach last month.

Imani was hatched to beloved piping plovers Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach in 2021. Searocket, a captive-reared chick, was released at Montrose Beach in July 2023.

To keep the nest and egg safe, people are urged to respect the closed area boundaries, keep dogs on leashes and take trash with them at the end of their beach visit.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.