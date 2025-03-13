24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
4-year-old girl survives fall from 10th floor of Bronzeville building: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 4:33PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl survived a fall from the 10th floor of a South Side building earlier this week, Chicago police said Thursday.

The girl fell from a building in the 4500-block of South Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

She suffered a head injury, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area One detectives.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the girl falling from the window, or if anyone else was involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

