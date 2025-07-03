Non-residents to pay fee to attend South Holland fireworks display: 'It kind of shut people out'

Non-residents must pay a fee to attend this year's Fourth of July holiday fireworks display in South Holland, villages officials said.

Non-residents must pay a fee to attend this year's Fourth of July holiday fireworks display in South Holland, villages officials said.

Non-residents must pay a fee to attend this year's Fourth of July holiday fireworks display in South Holland, villages officials said.

Non-residents must pay a fee to attend this year's Fourth of July holiday fireworks display in South Holland, villages officials said.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Those planning to go to the South Holland fireworks display this year will have to pay a fee if they are not a resident.

The village is charging a $10 fee at the gate for non-residents to attend Friday's Fourth of July celebration.

Community members spoke with ABC7 as they reacted to the announcement.

Veterans Park will host the village's annual Fourth of July fireworks show Friday night. Preparations were ongoing on Thursday for the event, which draws the most people of any event in the village.

This year, there will be fees for people who are not residents to get inside the park to watch the fireworks show.

RELATED | July 4th, 2025 Fireworks: List of shows in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

"This year we really wanted to honor our residents and provide an opportunity for them to have the best experience in for the fireworks show in their own community we wanted to prioritize our own residents," said Julia Huisman, South Holland director of communications.

It will be $10 per person for any non-South Holland resident over 5 years old at the gate, or $8 per person if tickets are bought in advance online at southholland.org before 5 p.m. Friday.

"The crowds were crowding out residents, even spots in the park to sit, so we were hearing from residents they would rather stay home," Huisman said.

Some residents expect the fee may help with crowd control.

"Parking is plentiful, the park is nice, the neighborhood is nice, the weather has been perfect, so for $10 you will get your money's worth," South Holland resident Yolanda Miller said.

SEE ALSO | Fireworks sales booming in Northwest Indiana despite some tariff price hikes

Some other residents do not agree with the fee.

"I think during the holidays it should be free, because there's a lot of kids who want to see the fireworks, and it kind of shut people out," South Holland resident Derrick Harrison said.

There's no doubting the holiday spirit at the Moragne-Harris household down the street from the park. The South Holland residents welcome people to take pictures with their numerous displays and watch the fireworks for free from their street.

"That's not fair. That's going to limit the people who come out, and they come because they don't want to come downtown, and they can see it here. That's not right," South Holland resident Donna Harris said.

South Holland residents planning on coming to Veterans Park should have a ID or utility bill. Anyone 18 and under must be with a parent or guardian.