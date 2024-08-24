5 injured, 1 critically, in high-speed stolen car crash in Edison Park: Chicago police

A CPD helicopter was monitoring the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

A CPD helicopter was monitoring the stolen car at the time of the crash at Ottawa and Touhy in Edison Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, in a stolen car crash on the city's Northwest Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at North Ottawa and Touhy avenues in the Edison Park neighborhood.

A CPD helicopter was monitoring a 21-year-old man driving a stolen car, with three passengers inside, at a high rate of speed.

The 21-year-old lost control of the vehicle and struck another car, driver by a woman, before crashing into a building, police said.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

One witness said his car was first hit by the speeding car at North Milwaukee and North Elston avenues.

At last check, the driver of the stolen car is in critical condition.

Three women and another man were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Charges are pending and traffic citations will be issued for the crash, police said.

