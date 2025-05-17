24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
I-65 reopens after fiery crash involving semi in NW Indiana, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 11:39PM
The crash shutdown the northbound lanes of I-65 at MM 238 in Lake County, Indiana.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A highway was shut down for hours after a semi caught fire in Northwest Indiana, video shows.

After eight hours - I-65 reopened in Northwest Indiana after a semi fire, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The semi crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Lowell exit on Saturday just before 7 a.m.

Indiana State Police said the highway was closed while crews fixed the asphalt.

By 5 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

Video shows a semi on its side across all lanes.

It is unknown if anybody was hurt in the crash. Police continue to investigate what caused the semi to catch fire.

