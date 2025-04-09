7 UChicago students, recent grads have Student and Exchange Visitor Program status terminated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three current University of Chicago students and four recent graduates had their Student and Exchange Visitor Program status terminated by the federal government, the school said Wednesday.

The students and recent graduates have been in the U.S. on F-1 visas, the school said.

The Office of International Affairs identified the terminations during an audit of records.

OIA has offered to connect the affected individuals with immigration attorneys, the school said.

"The University of Chicago is committed to continued deep engagement and active exchange with international students, scholars, and visitors. The University has a long history of supporting America's position as a magnet for talented people from across the globe, and we will continue to work to assist the members of our international community," the school said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear why the students' and graduates' SEVP status was terminated.

An international student at Southern Illinois University is in immigration limbo because their student visa was abruptly revoked last month.

More than 18,000 international students occupy the classrooms of University of Illinois campuses across the state, each with an approved visa that allows them to legally study in the United States.

According to federal data, more than one million people are in the United States studying on student visas this school year.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Trump administration has revoked roughly 300 student visas and counting.

Rubio recently said he revokes students visas every day for people that the administration says are connected to certain student protests activities including vandalism and writing op-eds.

