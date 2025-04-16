77-year-old rideshare driver fatally shot, rider critically injured in Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for suspects accused of shooting a 22-year-old man and killing a 77-year-old man rideshare driver, who was picking him up.

Police said the shooting happened outside a restaurant and hookah lounge about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"It appears that right before the shots were fired, there was some sort of physical altercation," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The SUV the victims were in crashed around the corner, near the shooting.

Police said it all started as the 22-year-old was leaving the hookah lounge.

As he was getting into the backseat of an SUV, driven by a 77-year-old, police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up behind them, two male suspects got out, and started fighting with the younger man.

Police said at least one of the men from the Jeep fired four shots.

Investigators believe a bullet went through the headrest and struck the 77-year-old in the back of the head.

He was still able to drive a short distance, before crashing into a light pole.

"A 77-year-old male was half in the driver's seat and his upper body was outside lying on the street," Small said. "He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the back of his head."

Small said the 22-year-old was in the backseat.

"And that second male, age 22, was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital. He's in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his arm, leg and his abdomen," Small said.

Police said witnesses got a look at the getaway vehicle, described as a newer model-dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"Possible Massachusetts tags, we're not positive. But it appeared that it was Massachusetts tags because there was a license plate in the front and the back of that vehicle," Small said.

Another rideshare driver said the drivers who work at night wait for bars to close.

"I'm so sorry that somebody had to lose his life over this. I just hope it's not one of the guys that I used to talk to," the fellow rideshare driver said.

It is unknown at this time which rideshare company the 77-year-old man worked for.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI has reached out to both Lyft and Uber. Lyft said the driver did not work for them and was not listed on their platform. Uber did not immediately respond.

Investigators said they are reviewing video that captured the entire incident.