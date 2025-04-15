Robbers targeting people leaving bars, waiting for rides in Wrigleyville, Gold Coast: Chicago police

Robbers are targeting people leaving bars and waiting for rides in Wrigleyville and the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.

Robbers are targeting people leaving bars and waiting for rides in Wrigleyville and the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.

Robbers are targeting people leaving bars and waiting for rides in Wrigleyville and the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.

Robbers are targeting people leaving bars and waiting for rides in Wrigleyville and the Gold Coast, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robbers are targeting people in Chicago's Wrigleyville and Gold Coast neighborhoods, and accessing their bank information through their stolen phones, Chicago police said Monday.

Police say there have been more than a dozen incidents since January, most recently Sunday.

Police say a group goes after people who leave bars and wait for rideshares on the street.

In some cases, the robbers were armed or used physical force, police said.

SEE ALSO: Art Institute student whose violin was stolen on CTA Blue Line calls instrument 'irreplaceable'

The three to four male suspects are described as 16 to 25 years old.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

- 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500-block of North Clark Street (Wrigleyville)

- 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 1:10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 3 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 10-block of West Division Street (Gold Coast)

- 2:16 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 10-block of East Elm Street (Gold Coast)

- 2 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 1000-block of West Newport Avenue (Wrigleyville)

- 1:55 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 3:45 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3600-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 3 a.m. March 9 in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 2 a.m. March 29 in the 20-block of West Division (Gold Coast)

- 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3500-block of North Clark (Wrigleyville)

- 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000-block of West Cornelia Street (Wrigleyville)

In a statement, 44th Ward Ald. Bennett Lawson said, "Nothing is more important than the safety of the 44th Ward and I'm in constant communication with CPD to ensure we prevent these crimes from occurring. While we have seen a recent decline in robberies in our police district, I encourage all residents to always be cautious of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior."

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood