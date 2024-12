Semi involved in rollover crash on I-80 in Will County, Illinois State Police say

A semi truck was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday on I-80 near Center Street in Will County, Illinois State Police said.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi was involved in a crash Wednesday on I-80 in Will County.

The truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes near Center Street, state police said.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 7 p.m., where an emergency response could be seen.

Illinois State Police confirmed they responded to the crash around 5:34 p.m. The left lane remained opened for traffic.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC & for updates.