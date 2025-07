Deadly crash shuts down I-94 SB lanes in north suburbs: ISP

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-94 in the north suburbs on Monday, police said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-94 at Dundee Road near Route 41, ISP said.

All southbound lanes of I-94 were closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Dundee Road southbound ramp to I-94 was also closed.

Lake Cook Road southbound lanes to I-94 were also closed.