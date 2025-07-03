Cast member of Disney's 'The Lion King' musical to sing national anthem at Chicago NASCAR race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney's "The Lion King" musical is coming to Chicago this fall, and one of the cast members is coming to town early to sing the national anthem for the NASCAR street races.

Aaron Nelson stars in the show and is in Texas performing.

Nelson joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the anthem and the show.

He spoke about what it means to represent "The Lion King" and his hometown in a high-profile, cross-cultural event, and what's it like to return to Chicago with "The Lion King" this fall.

"The Lion King" will be playing October 3-19 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.