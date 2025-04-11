ABC7 Chicago anchor Diane Pathieu co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend,' Twista talks new partnership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," ABC7 Chicago anchor Diane Pathieu was the guest co-host.

Val Warner and Pathieu discussed Pathieu's tenure at AB7, if they would use ChatGPT for therapy and more.

Tamron Hall Mother's Day Giveaway

Enter to win the Tamron Hall Mother's Day Giveaway.

"Windy City Weekend" is excited to once again offer viewers a chance to enter to win a very special trip to attend a taping of Tamron Hall's Mother's Day show.

1 Grand Prize winner receives:

1. 2 x VIP seats at TAMRON HALL - Mother's Day Show (Currently scheduled for 5/2/2025).

2. Roundtrip coach airfare for 2 to New York (winner & guest)

3. Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)

4. Airport ground transportation to/from airport/hotel

5. 1 x $250 Visa Gift Card

6. Welcome reception

7. Approximate grand prize retail value $3,500.00.

To enter to win, head over to abc7chicago.com/promotions.

Twista

Twista talked about his new partnership with Remy Martin Friday.

Rapper and Chicagoan Twista was in-studio to talk about his new partnership with Remy Martin on the This Is My City campaign.

To accompany the launch of the limited-edition collection, Rémy Martin announced its inaugural This is My City Microgrant Initiative, a regional microgrant program to honor emerging creatives. The microgrant is open to all types of creatives that are contributing to their local culture and communities through various types of entrepreneurship. The microgrant reinforces the brand's ongoing commitment to community by celebrating emerging entrepreneurial voices in each city.

The regional microgrant initiative will award $20,000 grants and one-on-one mentorship from industry experts to emerging creatives from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and New York City. Each mentor is an established figure in their field -- whether in music, art or culture -- and embodies the innovative spirit and cultural legacy of their city.

Applications close at 6 p.m. Friday. Head to www.remymartin.com/en-us for your chance to win.

Alessi

Here's how to make fresh pasta with Alessi.

With spring quickly approaching, most people are looking for new, fresh recipes. So Chicagoan Jennifer Goosby headed to Cermak Fresh Market on Diversey Parkway and Pulaski Road to show her secret sauce pasta.

Sauce

(2) 28 oz. cans of Whole Peeled Alessi San Marzano Tomatoes

(3) Yellow Onions, cut in half

10 tbsp. Unsalted Butter

Alessi Coarse Sea Salt and Pepper with grinder

Alessi Olive Oil

Alessi Organic Rigatoni

Fresh Parmesan cheese

Garlic Bread

Crusty Bread

Alessi Garlic Puree

Sea Salt

Individual toppings for guests

Italian Sausage

Roasted Broccoli

Alessi Artichoke Hearts (not marinated)

Open both cans of tomatoes and empty into the pot. Place the onion halves and butter into the pot. Bring sauce to a boil; reduce heat and cover for 1+ hours.

Once the sauce has cooked, remove onions completely. Using a food mill, spoon sauce with whole tomatoes into the food mill and mill the entire pot of tomatoes into a separate pot.

Place cooked rigatoni into bowls, spoon sauce onto noodles and grate fresh parmesan cheese on top. Have guests select options to individualize their pasta.

Bread:

As sauce cooks, prepare the bread by slicing it, spread a small amount of garlic puree and ground sea salt on top.

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

'The Amateur' - Spend

Oscar winner Rami Malek plays a mild-mannered CIA tech expert who vows to get revenge on the terrorists who killed his wife.

'Drop' - Spend

"Drop" is about a widowed mother who goes on a first date that turns terrifying.

'Your Friends and Neighbors' - Spend

John Hamm plays a disgraced hedge fund manager who resorts to robbing his wealthy neighbors for much needed cash and ends up discovering many dark secrets about them.