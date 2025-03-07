ABC7 Chicago given exclusive access inside Mayor Brandon Johnson's gift room

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago was granted exclusive access to the room where all the gifts given to Chicago's mayor are stored.

It comes just two days after Mayor Brandon Johnson was questioned about them during a contentious congressional hearing on Capitol Hill.

At the end of a long hallway on the third floor mezzanine level of City Hall is the mayor's gift room.

More than a month after the mayor promised to give reporters access, ABC7 finally got the first look at the items that had generated so many questions and so much controversy.

On neatly organized shelves, there were HUGO BOSS cufflinks and a designer Montblanc pen.

A Kate Spade and another designer women's handbag were nearby.

But other shelves were full of T-shirts and coffee mugs, some of which pre-date Mayor Johnson taking office.

Some of the items came up on Wednesday, when Mayor Johnson testified before a congressional committee about sanctuary cities. One Texas Republican veered off-topic to bring up the gift room.

"For those of you who don't know, Mayor Johnson has a secret gift room that is not given access to the public," Rep. Brandon Gill said.

The mayor, who previously had addressed the gifts with Chicago reporters, was in the national spotlight, having to explain once again.

"On June 12, 2023, you received HUGO BOSS cufflinks and a personalized Montblanc pen. Do you know who gave you those?" Gill said.

"So, I did not receive those personally, the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

"The city of Chicago," Gill said.

"That's right, on behalf of the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

Also seen in the gift room were a couple of autographed basketballs, as well as a signed Bulls jersey and a NASCAR driver's fire suit.

The transparency comes after a critical report by the Chicago inspector general raised concerns about who gave what and when.

All the items are now carefully categorized on a public city website that lists when the gifts were given and who gave them, if the donor is known. The gifts will be donated to charities on a rotating basis.

Starting in April, the mayor's office will open the gift closet to the public one day per quarter by appointment, so people can come in and see the gifts for themselves.