ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu hit by baseball at game 1 of World Series in Los Angeles

ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was hit by a baseball Friday at game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu hit by baseball at game 1 of World Series

ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu hit by baseball at game 1 of World Series ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was hit by a baseball Friday at game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu hit by baseball at game 1 of World Series ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was hit by a baseball Friday at game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu hit by baseball at game 1 of World Series ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was hit by a baseball Friday at game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- The World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off with game one on Friday.

ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was at the game, but she was hit with a foul ball during batting practice before the game.

Judy is okay and was checked out by a medical team as a precaution.

She sent in video afterward, and she was back in the stands to watch the game.

Judy and her husband are there celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary.

Judy's husband is a die-hard Yankees fan. He said Judy was being a good mom, trying to get her daughters a baseball from the Yankees.