ABC7 presents 'Pope Leo XIV: A Chicago Celebration' | Watch full special

The Archdiocese of Chicago hosted a celebration at Rate Field on Saturday, June 14, honoring Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 presents "Pope Leo XIV: A Chicago Celebration."

Over 30,000 attended the celebration at Rate Field.

The celebration included testimonials, musical performances, a Catholic Mass presided over by Cardinal Blase Cupich and a special video message from the pope.

Over 30,000 attended the celebration at Rate Field, which included testimonials, musical performances, a Catholic Mass presided over by Cardinal Blase Cupich and a special video message from the pope himself, his first public address to the American audience.

Pope Leo XIV's special video message during the celebration was his first public address to the American audience.

ABC7's Rob Elgas, Liz Nagy and Stephanie Wade covered the event and spoke with attendees, musicians and event organizers.

ABC7's Rob Elgas, Liz Nagy and Stephanie Wade covered the event and spoke with attendees, musicians and event organizers.

Nagy also sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago.

