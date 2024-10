ABC7 Chicago producer Poinesha Barnes honored with '40 under 40 Game Changers' award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's very own Senior Special Projects Producer received a big honor Thursday night.

ABC7's Poinesha Barnes was recognized as one of WVON's 40 under 40 Game Changers.

The event recognizes Chicago Black professionals excelling in their respective industries.

Barnes is an Emmy Award-winning producer.

Congratulations Poinesha!