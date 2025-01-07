ABC7's Roz Varon establishes scholarship fund in daughter's memory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former ABC7 Chicago traffic anchor Roz Varon has established a scholarship fund in the memory of her daughter, who died last week.

Sara Beth Janz was 29 years old. She died last Wednesday in New Mexico from a recent illness, Varon said.

Janz recently moved there to be with her beloved husband, DJ.

She appeared with Varon over the years on ABC7's morning news. Janz also briefly worked for WLS.

Janz was so kind and so generous.

She was actively involved with the Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She was instrumental in founding that chapter's junior board and was a former NATAS Chicago Scholarship recipient.

In a Facebook post, Varon said, "I will always remember her as the joyful spirit, filled with happiness on her wedding day last year. ... I will always love you sweet Sara. Until we meet again."

Services were planned for Tuesday.

For more information on the Sara Janz Memorial Scholarship Fund, click here.

ABC7 Chicago's thoughts are with Roz and her family during this incredibly difficult time.