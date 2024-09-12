ABC7 Chicago's Diane Pathieu goes back to school at Niles West HS

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Niles West High School, which is part of District 219, is recognized as a top district, not just in Illinois, but in the U.S.

The school is making big strides in education, especially when it comes to diversity and inclusion for all.

ABC7 Chicago's Diane Pathieu said she loved her time at Niles West, which is located in north suburban Skokie. She recently had a chance to go back and discover what's changed, and what has stayed exactly the same.

Niles West High School is home of the Wolves, and their motto is pretty simple.

"This year, we spoke to the students about the three Bs: Believe, belong and become," Principal Jeremy E. Christian said.

This is Christian's second year at the school. And, already, he is leaving his mark on the students.

Niles West is a place where diversity shines. The district serves over 60 different families that are bilingual and multi-lingual in 74 different languages.

"I'm going to magnify it, and make sure that every student's culture is represented, and what they believe in is represented," Christian said.

It's also place of advanced learning, with over 2,600 students and a 92% graduation rate. They have exciting programs in place, including artificial intelligence and robotics and a new expansion project with more educational opportunities coming this year. They even have a live broadcast every Friday in the school.

Plus, Niles West is the first school to add an Assyrian Language and Culture course, as part of its World Language Program. The first accredited Assyrian course in the United States will help to serve and preserve the language of around 30% of the district's students.

"It's even crazy for me to say: that I am one of the first Assyrian world language teachers at the high school level in the nation," teacher William Sargool said.

The school had a surprise waiting for Pathieu at almost every turn.

One of her old classmates and friends, who not only loved his time there, too, but decided to come back and teach, also showed up.

Pathieu sat down the students and staff and asked about how the school and their principal are having a positive impact on them.

"I won't settle for mediocrity for our kids, for your students. They have to have the best; we can't say West is the best, then we don't show them that West is the best," Christian said.

He and his staff want the students to succeed, so they, too, can come back years later, and share their knowledge and experience. They might even end up on the distinguished alumni wall, too, one day.

Christian said they plan to add Pathieu soon.