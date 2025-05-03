Former ABC7 Chicago News Director Jennifer Graves inducted into NATAS Silver Circle

Former ABC7 News Director Jennifer Graves was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Chicago/Midwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Former ABC7 News Director Jennifer Graves was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Chicago/Midwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Former ABC7 News Director Jennifer Graves was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Chicago/Midwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Former ABC7 News Director Jennifer Graves was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Chicago/Midwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prestigious honor was presented Friday for several people who've spent decades working in the television industry.

Former ABC7 Chicago News Director Jennifer Graves was among those inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle Award one of the organization's highest honors.

Graves retired last year after 32 years at ABC7.

READ MORE | ABC7 Chicago Vice President of News Jennifer Graves retires after 32 years with station

Those inducted into the Silver Circle must work in the TV industry for 25 years or more.

More information about the Silver Circle Award can be found here.