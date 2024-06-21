ABC7 Chicago Vice President of News Jennifer Graves retires after 32 years with station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago Vice President of News Jennifer Graves has retired Friday after working 32 years with the station.

A small town girl with a big city story, Jennifer Graves grew up in downstate Belleville, just outside of St. Louis.

"I went off to journalism school and then landed that first job and, you know, many years later ended up in Chicago and it's been wonderful," Graves told Cheryl Burton in a rare sit-down interview.

Graves is now retiring from ABC7 Chicago, the same station where she's worked for 32 years and has led as News Director for nearly 23 years.

"To think about all the people she has touched in Chicago through her leadership, informing people about what's going on, keeping people safe, keeping people entertained, it's really remarkable. I think this city is better for her leadership, said John Idler, President and General Manager of ABC7 Chicago.

Graves was promoted to News Director a month after the September 11th Attacks.

"She's guided that station through 911 and through COVID and to weather those two storms, and be a leader for such a long time - it's pretty impressive," said former ABC7 executive producer Tony Shute.

Also impressive is her track record. Graves is believed to be the longest-serving television news director in Chicago. And she's kept the station at the top the whole time.

"She inherited a number-one operation," said former ABC7 reporter Paul Meincke. "The challenge for her was to keep it there and that's not easy because expectations are very high. And she managed to do that through all those years. That's remarkable to me."

"It's not my success. It's our success and it's the success of the team," said Graves.

"When you talk to Jennifer you'll find that she reflects the success of ABC7 back on the people who are working for her," said former station anchor Alan Krashesky. "To her credit, that is partially true as a team sport. But the reality is, if you don't have a good leader who's steering you from the top, it doesn't work very well at all. And she has just been a phenomenal leader all these years."

"How do you describe your leadership style," asked Burton.

"I hope it's knowledgeable. Can be demanding but also compassionate," said Graves.

Balancing Act

"Jennifer is by far the most successful, accomplished news director in the entire country. "

Former ABC7 General manager Emily Barr promoted Graves to news director nearly 23 years ago.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to be able to cover news in Chicago," said Graves.

"When you think about jennifer, you have to start with her standards for the newsroom," said Idler. "She has such high standards, not only for the newsroom but for the craft of journalism."

Her high standards have helped keep the station at number one throughout her entire tenure.

Graves said one of her biggest accomplishments is having a leadership role while being a wife and mother of twin girls.

"I'm proud that my daughters were able to see a woman going to work every day and having an influential position and showing them that anything's possible."

"What does it do for women to see what she accomplished and say something that could happen to me if I'm going to work that hard, if I will, if I'm smart enough to do that, if I am dedicated enough to do that and you choose to do it, and that's pretty spectacular," said former ABC7 anchor Linda Yu.

"I am mom to young kids, she did this job, and her job as news director when she had young kids, and did it well and that was really impressive to me. And I wanted to learn from that," said ABC7 Chicago assistant news director Nneka Nwosu.

"What kind of impact have you had on the trajectory of people in the newsroom," asked Burton.

"Having a small part in hiring them and watching their careers grow," answered Graves.

Graves has had a hand in hiring almost everyone in the newsroom.

"That's the legacy that will carry on, because a lot of us aren't going anywhere," said ABC7 Chicago Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire. "We're still here and hopefully, we'll continue to make her proud even after she's gone."

"Jennifer, what is your best advice for the next generation of journalists," asked Burton.

"Stay curious, practice your writing because at the heart of it people want to hear stories," said Graves. "I think no matter how we deliver news in the future, I think at the heart of it is a connection through a story, and if you can hone that skill, you're going to go far."