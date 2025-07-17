ABC7 photojournalist rescues Chicago's stray dogs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 photojournalist David Knickerbocker is known for telling Chicago's stories, but he's also saving lives by rescuing stray dogs across the city.

Working with shelters like Famous Fido Rescue, he helps abandoned animals transition from the streets to safe, loving homes.

On ABC7 Eyewitness News, he introduced a dog still looking for a family and shared the success story of one that's already been adopted.

Knickerbocker encourages the community to get involved through adoption, fostering or donations.