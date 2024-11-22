ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 22, 2024

Dionne and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discuss the Bears losing another game to the Packers to keep their four-game losing streak alive.

Before Dionne and Jeff talk about what players should be starting this week in fantasy football, they are joined by local sports betting handicapper Sam Panayotovich.

He breaks down the Notre Dame vs Army game at Yankee stadium. He also tells us what he thinks is the best bet this weekend.

North Central College finished an unbeaten regular season and now get ready for the Division 3 playoffs, led by a QB who is also a star on the baseball diamond.

Our resident Nastradamus Ryan will "wrestle" with who wins the Bears-Vikings game on Sunday in his weekly "Bear-ly Accurate" segment.