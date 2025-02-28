24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 28, 2025

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 10:03PM
ABC7 Chicago Overtime
The Chicago Bears have plenty of positions to fill. Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio host Jeff Meller discuss the NFL Combine and their outlook on free agency.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

The NFL Combine is underway. The Chicago Bears have plenty of positions to fill on the offensive and defensive lines. Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio host Jeff Meller discuss that and the Bears' outlook on free agency.

MLB Spring Training has completed its first full week. Dionne and ESPN baseball analyst Jesse Rogers have reports from White Sox and Cubs camps.

Dionne interviewed NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales. She talked about the NFL Combine and things that have impressed her so far.

On the last day of February, basketball fans look to be in store for a great season of March Madness. Buzzer beaters and 3-point shots are happening every night.

