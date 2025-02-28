ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 28, 2025

The NFL Combine is underway. The Chicago Bears have plenty of positions to fill on the offensive and defensive lines. Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio host Jeff Meller discuss that and the Bears' outlook on free agency.

MLB Spring Training has completed its first full week. Dionne and ESPN baseball analyst Jesse Rogers have reports from White Sox and Cubs camps.

Dionne interviewed NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales. She talked about the NFL Combine and things that have impressed her so far.

On the last day of February, basketball fans look to be in store for a great season of March Madness. Buzzer beaters and 3-point shots are happening every night.