ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: April 18, 2025

The Chicago Bears continued their offseason workouts a week before the NFL Draft. ESPN Host Mike Greenberg will be hosting the draft again.

The Chicago Bears continued their offseason workouts a week before the NFL Draft. All the coaches and players like their new Head Coach Ben Johnson's approach to making everyone accountable. Dionne Miller did a Zoom interview with Northwestern alum and ESPN Host Mike Greenberg.

"Greeny" will be hosting the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. He broke down the draft and what the Bears may do.

Dionne also did an interview with ESPN NFL Analyst Louis Riddick. He gave more insight into the draft and also what he expects from the Bears in Ben Johnson's first year as Head Coach.

The Chicago Bulls' season once again ended with a loss to the Miami Heat. That's the third straight season Miami has ended the Bulls' season. However, Bulls brass believe the future is bright and are asking fans for patience.

The WNBA Draft was this week and the Chicago Sky had four picks on draft night. Sky Head Coach Tyler Marsh said he thinks the roster is versatile with all the outside shooting they added.

