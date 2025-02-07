ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 7, 2025

Chicago Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey passed away on Thursday. Dionne Miller and ESPN's Jeff Meller discuss her life and legacy.

It's Super Bowl weekend. Sam Panayotovich discusses everything from the best sets for the big game to the most ridiculous things, like how many times they'll show Taylor Swift, for example.

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. The Chicago Bulls only made one move, but it was significant as they traded away their leading scorer Zach LaVine. Dionne and Jeff discuss that and the biggest trade, arguably in NBA history. Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the NFL season ends, the baseball season begins. Dionne and Jeff discuss MLB Spring Training, which begins Sunday when the Chicago Cubs ship off to Arizona.