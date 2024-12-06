ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Dec. 6, 2024

The Chicago Bears are regrouping, again. Matt Eberflus is out and Thomas Brooks is in as Interim Head Coach.

The Chicago Bears are regrouping, again. Matt Eberflus is out and Thomas Brooks is in as Interim Head Coach.

The Chicago Bears are regrouping, again. Matt Eberflus is out and Thomas Brooks is in as Interim Head Coach.

The Chicago Bears are regrouping, again. Matt Eberflus is out and Thomas Brooks is in as Interim Head Coach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

There is a lot going on this week in Chicago sports.

The Chicago Bears are regrouping, again. Matt Eberflus is out and Thomas Brooks is in as Interim Head Coach. Dionne and Jeff Meller sort it all out as the Bears try and break their six-game losing streak.

Sam Panayotovich is here and on a hot streak. He's got some winners for you this weekend... he hopes. And Meller is back with The Fantasy Football segment as fantasy leagues get closer to playoff time.

The Chicago Blackhawks also fired their Head Coach this week. Luke Richardson is gone, replaced by Anders Sorenson as the Interim Head Coach. Also, Chicago Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis is starting to show why the Bulls drafted him.

Ryan Chiaverini steps up to the plate against Ryan Dempster in order to pick the Bears game winner in this week's Bear-ly Accurate Prediction.