1 killed in Gurnee hit-and-run crash

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Gurnee Wednesday night, the Gurnee Fire Department said.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 8:04 p.m. to the 2100-block of North Delany Road.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Delany was closed during the investigation but it has since reopened.

Further details were not immediately available.

