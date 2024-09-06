ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Sept. 6, 2024

It's week one of the NFL season, and the Bears and rookie Caleb Williams are ready to debut Sunday on the lakefront. Dionne is joined on "Overtime" Friday by Jeff Meller, who will set the stage for the Bears' first game. Dionne also takes a look at the Bears opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

Dionne and Meller talk with Sam Panayotovich about the weekend's best bets, including the game involving the Bears. And Dionne and Jeff talk fantasy and some first week surprises.

Dionne gets you ready for the weekend with a preview of the Northwestern vs. Duke game Friday night, and NIU, as they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

Ryan give us his first installment of Bearly Accurate. Is it a Bears winner? Tune in and find out.