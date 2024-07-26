ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: July 26, 2024

Dionne talked with the wife of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame inductee Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Misty, as he gets ready to enter the Hall next weekend.

Dionne talked with the wife of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame inductee Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Misty, as he gets ready to enter the Hall next weekend.

Dionne talked with the wife of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame inductee Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Misty, as he gets ready to enter the Hall next weekend.

Dionne talked with the wife of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame inductee Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Misty, as he gets ready to enter the Hall next weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

As we count down to the Chicago Bears' first exhibition game next Thursday, Dionne looks into how the Bears have done in their first week of camp with the progress of Caleb Williams and the rest of the team.

Dionne also talked with the wife of Bears Hall of Fame inductee Steve "Mongo" McMichael as he gets ready to enter the Hall next weekend. Misty McMichael spoke about the emotional week ahead for the family.

College football is on the horizon, and ABC7 checked in with Northwestern and the Illini as the Big 10 welcomes their first season with 18 teams.

We also checked in with the fading Chicago Cubs, who look like they've already checked out.

Dionne wrapped up the show with some final thoughts about the week ahead in Chicago sports.