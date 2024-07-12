ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: July 12, 2024

Dionne was joined by ESPN's Tom Waddle to talk about the Chicago Bears. Training camp starts next week, and Chicago is starving for a winning team. They discussed Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, the defense and how good of a team they can be this season.

Dionne checked in with the Chicago Sky, who remain in a playoff hunt with rookie All-Star Angel Reese leading the way. She also talked about the resurgence of the Chicago Cubs, who just came off sweeping the best team in baseball, the Baltimore Orioles, on the road.

Adaptive golf made it's debut in Chicago a couple of weeks ago. ABC7 talked to some of the amazing participants about what the game of golf has done for them.

Dionne ended the show by setting us up for the next week of sports in Chicago as we reach the middle of July.